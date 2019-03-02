It’s rare to see a pool in the middle of Old Town Saginaw and it might be even more rare to see hundreds of people lined up to jump in it, especially in March.
“It’s for a good cause, yes Special Olympics, it’s a wonderful cause we want to be out there in the community support Catholic Federal and show that we care,” said the Catholic Federal Credit Union team.
The Special Olympics of Michigan brought its ice cold water for the Polar Plunge to the Old Town Distillery.
More than 150 people made the jump and almost 500 stayed warm and watched them do it.
The Catholic Federal Credit Union team were decked out in Ethel Williams inspired costumes.
Even though it was everyone’s first time taking the plunge, they already had strategies in mind.
After participants thawed out from the freezing cold water, local business offered discount lunch and drink prices to those who donated.
According to Special Olympics of Michigan, more than $20,000 was raised which will help more than 20,000 Special Olympics athletes this year.
“It’s awesome it’s just a great thing whatever they can do to raise it, it’s all for a good cause,” the Catholic Federal Credit Union team said.
The next Polar Plunge event is March 16 at the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.
