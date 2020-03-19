Olive Garden will give employees emergency pay after Governor Whitmer ordered restaurants to suspend dine-in eating.
A company spokesperson told TV5 that because they are only taking orders for take-out, they need significantly less employees in each restaurant.
Employees will receive two weeks of pay beginning March 23. The pay will be determined based on the average on each employee's paychecks from the past thirteen weeks.
Employees will automatically receive these payments and do not need to opt in to the program.
