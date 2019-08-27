Some first responders will eat Olive Garden for free on Labor Day.
On Monday, Sep. 2, local restaurants will choose a group of first responders in each area to be recognized for their hard work ensuring our communities are safe.
All of Olive Garden’s 850+ restaurants will deliver and serve a complimentary lunch to the first responder of their choice.
This is the 18th consecutive year that Olive Garden has coordinated this nationwide effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.