Chris Derrick is a professional runner and is even sponsored by Nike. The Portland, Oregon native flew to Flint to run in the Crim.
And Chris was keeping a good pace, up front with the best of the best, until about a mile in.
Chris fell into a Pure Michigan pothole.
"All of the sudden I was on the ground,” Derrick said. “So, I guess I stepped in a pretty big, pretty deep pothole. My ankle went over. I immediately knew it was pretty bad."
Derrick's ankle was fractured, and his race was over.
"I kind of limped over to the side of the road and laid down for a moment,” he said. “I tried to look at what I stepped in, but there were two different candidates. So, I wasn't exactly sure which was which."
Thankfully, Derrick said lots of people helped him back to the starting line. But he won't recover in time for the Chicago Marathon he was training for. He says it's nobody's fault that he got hurt.
"It would be nice if maybe they can go out and mark some of the bigger ones before the race starts,” Derrick said. “But at the same time, I know the roads aren't closed down the day before and they have limited time so, kind of just an unfortunate accident."
Especially since his dream is to run in the Olympics and qualification trials are coming up in February.
"it's not ideal to break your ankle six months before that, but my hope is I can recover somewhat quickly and get back to training."
Derrick said they're hoping his recovery is only going to take about 4 weeks.
That means he should be able to get back on the track and running and accomplish his dreams.
