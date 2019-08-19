At the urging of President Donald Trump, Israel denied entry to the two Muslim representatives over their support for the Palestinian-led boycott movement. The two are outspoken critics of Trump and of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.
They were subjected to a series of racist tweets from Trump last month, in which he told them to "go back" to their "broken" countries. Both are U.S. citizens.
Omar, Tlaib and Minnesota residents who have been impacted by travel restrictions plan to speak about the issue Monday afternoon in St. Paul.
