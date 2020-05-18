A 70-year-old Omer man was arrested after allegedly making threats to multiple agencies in Bay County.
Arenac County Central Dispatch received a call from the suspect shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 17. The man threatened to go to Bay County with a gun and “quarantine everyone,” Hampton Township Public Safety Lt. Mike Wedding said.
The suspect also threatened to shoot out power at the hospital and demand all the keys to the ambulances, Wedding said.
The man also told Arenac County Central Dispatch he was going to go to the Bay County Coast Guard station to get a helicopter, Wedding said.
Hampton Township Public Safety received a call about 10:37 a.m. that the suspect was outside the gate at the Coast Guard station.
The man was trying to punch in the code on the gate and was making verbal threats over the communication system to the Coast Guard officer, Wedding said, adding the suspect also threatened to ram the gate.
The man then left towards Essexville.
Multiple agencies - including Hampton Township Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Essexville Public Safety – began looking for the suspect.
Part of the information police received from Arenac County Central Dispatch was the suspect was an ex-militia person who was armed, Wedding said.
About 11:17 a.m., officers found the suspect at the Speedway gas station on Center Avenue.
His truck was parked in front of the store with the driver side door open and the truck still running, Wedding said.
Several officers from multiple agencies parked their vehicles to block the exit ways.
The suspect came out of the store and a MSP trooper approached him to try to talk to him, Wedding said.
At that same time, Wedding said he walked over to the suspect’s vehicle to turn it off and found a loaded shotgun underneath a black trench coat on the passenger seat. He alerted the other officers there was a gun.
Wedding said he heard some commotion and saw the suspect push the trooper away.
Another officer pulled out a stun gun and deployed it on the suspect. The suspect fell down and several officers were able to detain him.
The suspect did resist arrest, Wedding said.
After the suspect was transported to the Bay County jail, he assaulted a corrections officer, Wedding said.
The suspect was lodged for carrying a firearm inside a vehicle, assaulting a trooper, assaulting a corrections officer, and resisting arrest.
Homeland Security is now investigating the incident.
Neither the trooper nor the corrections officer were injured in the attacks, Wedding said.
