The Omicron variant is running rampant on service businesses.
Janey Cascaddan, owner of Saginaw’s Rock Your Locks, said business is good for them right now, but they are still practicing safety procedures during this latest surge.
"Please don't get mad at your salon for having to raise their prices, they're just trying to keep their head above the water,” Cascaddan said. "We'll give you a disposable mask, we have several high-risk stylists."
But there's a noticeable trend in their client base, disrupting business.
"We've seen a large number of people, we get at least probably like five people cancel a week because they think they might have it [omicron] or they do have it,” Cascaddan said.
On top of that, Cascaddan says supply chain issues as forcing them and other salons to raise prices.
"The hair foils that we use went from being like $12 to 15, now they're almost $30. That's why you'll see salons saying, we have to raise our prices,” Cascaddan said.
Cancelations and higher prices are all taking a financial toll.
"You get stocked up that morning, you spend $200 getting ready for this appointment, and now you're out $400,” Cascaddan said.
All of this stacked on top of each other is resulting in major income loss for stylists.
"You're a busy stylist, you're probably missing out on a thousand dollars or more. That's a heavy income, especially if you have kids,” Cascaddan said.
Even with these hardships and safety rules, there’s one silver lining; a faithful customer base.
"We love our clients, and we are so happy that people are honest, and tell us like hey I’ve been exposed. We would much rather have you cancel than have you come in sick, get your stylist sick, and then she's out for 10 days and missing out on all that income,” Cascaddan said.
