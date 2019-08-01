A Mid-Michigan boutique is closing its Saginaw location.
OMONI Boutique announced in a Facebook post it is closing its Saginaw location after three years in business.
The post stated they will be consolidating to Uptown Bay City where they will focus on making OMONI a one-of-a-kind boutique.
OMONI will be renovating its Bay City location, but will remain open seven days a week.
