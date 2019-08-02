OMONI Boutique announced it was closing its location in Old Town Saginaw and will be moving the entire business to Uptown Bay City.
The boutique will be renovating its Bay City location and joins several other stores eagerly awaiting to open up shop along the city's waterfront.
When Jessica Hill opened up the OMONI Boutique in Old Town Saginaw three years ago, she couldn’t have pictured a more perfect place to start her business.
“I just love that vibe, so when I saw the space I wanted to open up a women’s clothing store and it just fit perfectly,” Hill said.
As her business grew, she decided to add another store in Bay City’s Uptown area.
However, with two locations under her belt, along with another job in real estate, she felt as if she was spread too thin.
“I was starting to lose focus with OMONI and the clothes, like I didn’t spend as much time focusing on the clothes we were bringing in,” Hill said.
So the store consolidated to just Uptown and with it a new rental space will be opening up in Old Town Saginaw.
It may be a loss for the area, but it means more opportunities for other others.
“There’s a demand for housing, we need to bring some more available opportunities to the market so that we can get more folks to live here and then what you hope that is by more people living here we can offer further retail services,” said Tom Miller, vice president for Saginaw Future and member of the Downtown Development Authority.
Miller said they plan to provide more living spaces for residents so that the next business to occupy the OMONI Boutique can thrive.
Despite the move, Hill said customers can expect the same great service and products at their Bay City location.
“We are definitely focusing on really bringing unique pieces,” Hill said. “I want things here that you really can’t find anywhere in Michigan.”
