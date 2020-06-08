On the day restaurants and bars across Michigan were set to re-open for dine-in, Rathskeller Food & Spirits in Bay City has decided to close for the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Randy and Paulette Groya said they found out the morning of June 8 about the positive test.
They have now decided to close for the week to sanitize.
The business has been doing take-out, so if you have been a customer in the last couple of weeks, and are showing symptoms, you may want to call your primary health care provider.
All employees at Rathskeller are being encouraged to get tested.
