A Michigan State Police Trooper was injured in a crash on the way to a scene in the Upper Peninsula.
Around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, the trooper was driving on M-129 in Soo Township headed to a hold-up alarm at a government building.
A driver trying to turn into a private drive hit the trooper’s vehicle.
The trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at War Memorial Hospital.
The people inside the other vehicle refused medical attention.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.