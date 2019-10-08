The Kirtland's warbler is being removed from the federal endangered species list after a successful battle to save it from extinction.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that the yellow-bellied songbird has recovered but will continue to rely on habitat preservation measures for long-term survival.
It nests in the young jack pines of northern Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario that must be logged and replanted on a regular basis to mimic wildfires that historically regenerated the forests.
Efforts also will continue to keep away brown-headed cowbirds that invade warbler nests.
After falling to 167 pairs in 1987, the population is now about 2,300 pairs.
