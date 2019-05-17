One person was arrested following a three-vehicle accident in Sanilac County.
Deputies were called to S. Lakeshore Road, near Mortimer Line Road, in Worth Township at around 5:10 p.m. on May 16.
Investigators said a 19-year-old man driving a Dodge Dakota pickup failed to stop for road construction signs and collided with a 2015 Ford F150 that was stopped on S. Lakeshore Road, waiting for traffic to move forward.
After the initial crash, the F150 went into the southbound lane of traffic, causing it to collide with a Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by a 35-year-old woman from Lexington.
The four people inside the F150, as well as the driver of the Dodge Dakota, were treated on the scene.
The Lexington woman was taken to Port Huron McLaren hospital for treatment.
The driver of thee Dodge Dakota was arrested for multiple violations, as well as an outstanding warrant out of Sanilac County.
Names have not yet been released.
