A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on the west side of Bay City.
Tyler Gruber, 39, from Bay City died on July 29; and a 24-year-old Bay City man was also injured in the incident that happened at around 1:30 a.m. on N. Henry Street.
The 24-year-old is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Gruber's death is being treated as a homicide.
A dog was removed from the home and is now in Animal Control's care.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety is asking that if you know anything to call 989-894-0161 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.
