One business sold alcohol to a minor during a compliance check in Midland.
During the evening of Oct. 24, Midland Police, along with area students, conducted compliance checks on 29 businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages in the community.
Underaged youths worked with officers to go into a business and try to illegally buy alcoholic drinks.
Out of the 29 businesses checked, 28 retailers refused to sell to underaged buyers.
The Walgreens at 1615 N. Saginaw Road, did sell to a minor, according to police.
They have been referred to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for failing to comply with the state’s alcohol laws.
The following businesses did not sell to minors:
- 7-Eleven - 3217 Bay City Rd.
- 7- Eleven – 4004 Jefferson Ave.
- Admiral – 603 E. Ellsworth St.
- Cork ‘N’ Ale – 1607 E. Patrick Rd.
- CVS- 1015 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Eastman Party Store – 5205 Eastman Ave.
- Family Fare 2026 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Jack Fruit Market – 2000 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Kroger – 2808 Ashman St.
- Lalonde’s Market – 4007 Jefferson Ave.
- Lalonde’s Market (Bay City Road Party Store) – 1707 Bay City Rd.
- Marathon- 1801 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Marathon Station – 3001 Bay City Rd.
- Midland Wine and Spirits – 517 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Next Door Food Store - 3520 Isabella St.
- Northern Market & Party Store – 6700 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Parkside Express 1601 E Wheeler
- Rite Aid – 2006 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Rite Aid – 2910 Ashman St.
- Royal Party Store- 1708 E. Ashman St.
- Saginaw Road Party Store – 4900 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Sid's – 810 Ashman St.
- Speedway – 110 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Speedway – 1215 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Speedway- 604 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Speedway 6225 Eastman Ave.
- Speedway 6505 Eastman Ave.
- Walgreens – 931 S. Saginaw Rd.
