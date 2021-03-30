A case of the South African COVID-19 variant and more cases of the U.K. variant have been identified in Lapeer County.
The Lapeer County Health Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, a case of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, commonly called the South African variant, was identified in the county. Health officers also announced 23 cases of the B.1.1.7, commonly called the U.K. variant, were found in the county too.
Just a week ago, Lapeer County announced their first case of the U.K. variant.
The state tests between 500 and 600 samples for variants from across the state every day.
Health officers are concerned about the variants because of their increased transmissibility which could increase hospitalizations and deaths.
