One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting on Saginaw Road in Flint Friday morning.
It happened in the 2900 block of Saginaw Road about 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Police were sent to the scene for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other victims were transported to Hurley Medical Center. One is listed in critical condition, one is in serious condition, and one is in good condition, according to police.
If you have any information on this incident, call Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.