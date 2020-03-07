One person is dead after a fire in Grand Blanc Township on March 6.
According to the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, fire officials responded to a home on Hill Road just before midnight.
A fire official said the home had a basement apartment, and that is the area of the home that caught fire.
All other occupants of the home escaped without injuries.
The fire department also said there were no smoke alarms in the home.
The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.
