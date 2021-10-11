One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Saginaw County on Sunday.
It happened about midnight in the area of Trautner Drive in Kochville Township.
Deputies from the sheriff's office were in the Target parking lot when they heard shots fired in the area. They responded and found several brass 9mm casings in the road near Trautner and Bay Road.
A short time later, Central Dispatch advised two gunshot victims arrived at Covenant.
The victims were leaving the Home2 Suites hotel and traveling west on Trautner Drive toward Bay Road. Shortly after passing Cardinal Square, a vehicle came up behind them and starting shooting, hitting the victims' vehicle several times, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the victims' vehicle, a 17-year-old Saginaw man, was grazed on the top of the head with a bullet. The backseat passenger, a 21-year-old Saginaw man, was also hit by gunfire. The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old Saginaw man, was not injured.
The victims arrived at Covenant where the 21-year-old died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The victims were not able to give any information referencing the shooter or shooters or the suspect vehicle.
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Aaron Simons at 989-790-5404.
