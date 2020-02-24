One dog passed away, but two others were rescued from a burning Mid-Michigan home.
The City of Caro Fire Department was called to a house fire at 715 S. State Street in Caro on Feb. 22.
Investigators said the homeowners were away, and when they returned, they saw smoke and called 911. They told officials no people were inside, but three dogs were.
While one crew worked to knock down the flames, a second crew went inside to find the dogs. All three were found, with one passing away at the scene. Another dog was taken to the vet, a third dog, and a guinea pig found in the basement were fine, fire officials report.
While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary evidence suggests the stove was either left on, or maybe one of the animals in the home jumped onto the stove and was able to turn it on.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the first floor.
The Red Cross was called to help the family.
