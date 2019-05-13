One person was sent to the hospital after a crash with a horse trailer.
It happened on Tittabawassee Road when a pick-up truck towing a horse trailer stopped near Towne Center, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
Another vehicle didn’t stop, crashing into the trailer, deputies said.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening chest injury.
Deputies said the horse wasn’t hurt and neither was the truck driver.
