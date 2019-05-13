If you are going to be driving along Ardussi Street in Frankenmuth you will need to keep a close eye on your speedometer.
Beginning Monday, May 13th, Frankenmuth Police will be conducting extra patrols along Ardussi to watch for speeders.
Chief Don Mawer says the city has received a lot of complaints from that neighborhood over the last few years.
After conducting a speed study the department decided to conduct more afternoon patrols.
The chief says they will review the results when the increased policing period ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.