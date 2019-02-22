A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Saginaw Township.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at State and Center.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said that two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light on Center, just south of State Street, when another vehicle came up behind them and failed to stop.
Investigators said the driver of that vehicle, a 34-year-old Saginaw Township man, had apparently dropped his cigarette on the floor, bent over to pick it up, and hit the vehicle in front of him.
That vehicle, a Malibu, pushed forward, hitting the vehicle in front of it.
The 15-year-old was a backseat passenger in the Malibu and complained about back pain. He was taken to the hospital.
The Saginaw Township man was cited for failure to stop.
No other injuries were reported.
