A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in a home on Bay City’s south side.
A 27-year-old Bay City man was found shot in a home just before 4 p.m., according Bay City Public Safety Officers.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital, officers said.
The suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victim, ran from the home and was spotted later by a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The 24-year-old Saginaw man was arrested and is being held in the Bay County Jail awaiting charges.
