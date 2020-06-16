One person was killed after a vehicle left the road, hit a building, and overturned.
Flint Police were called to S. Dort Highway, near E. Court Street at 11:58 p.m. on June 15th.
Investigators said a Dodge Charger was going north on S. Dort Highway, passing E. Court Street, when the vehicle went off the road to the right. The car hit a building, overturned, and ejected passenger Mageela Matthews. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he was listed in good condition. His name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is unclear. If you have any information, call Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.