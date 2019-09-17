One person is dead, another person critically hurt in a motorcycle accident when the driver apparently tried to avoid a deer.
Michigan State Police were called to Busch Road, near Saginaw Street in Saginaw County’s Taymouth Township, on Sept. 13 at around 8:22 p.m.
Michigan State Police said a passerby reported two people laying in the road near a crashed motorcycle.
Troopers arrived, and identified the driver as Jon Andrew Bradd, 56. His passenger was identified as Kim Ann Shaefer, 57.
Shaefer was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bradd was suffering from severe head injuries, according to investigators.
Bradd was taken to the hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
Troopers said their investigation revealed the motorcycle driver attempted to avoid hitting a deer that was in the road but was not successful.
MSP said a witness came forward saying that Bradd had been drinking at a local bar prior to the crash, and troopers said the smell of marijuana and intoxicants were present at the scene; and are believed to be factors in the crash.
Blood results on Bradd are pending, according to MSP.
Investigators said neither of the victims were wearing helmets.
The deer was found dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.