One person has died after a four-car crash in Isabella County.
Michigan State Police were called to Broadway Road, east of Isabella in Union Township on Dec. 20.
MSP said that just before 8 a.m., a black Chrysler 300 that was westbound on Broadway hit a white Impala that was turning left onto Broadway.
The impala then crossed the centerline, and hit an eastbound Mercury SUV.
After the Chrysler hit the Impala, it continued west on Broadway and hit an eastbound Ford Escape.
All the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, and one of the passengers in one of the vehicles passed away.
It’s not clear which vehicle that passenger was in.
No names have been released at this point.
The accident remains under investigation.
