A man was killed Wednesday night after a shooting in Flint.
The 18-year-old victim was shot in the chest around 11:30 p.m. at 200 west Holbrook Avenue, according to Flint Police Officers.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center but died in surgery, officers said.
Officers said the suspect is unknown at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Detective Sergeant Ronald Nixon at (810) 237-6905.
