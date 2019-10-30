One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Clare County.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was called to South Clare Avenue, near Beaverton, Road at around 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Deputies said a 23-year-old Clare woman was driving west on Beaverton Road in a Dodge Caravan when she failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a Town & Country minivan driven by a 39-year-old Farwell man.
A 22-year-old man who was riding in the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, and a 25-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Town & Country, along with a 35-year-old Farwell woman, and 11-year-old child were also taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
