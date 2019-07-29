Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Bay City.
Public safety officers told TV5 a 39-year-old man is dead and a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
A dog was removed from the home and is now in Animal Control's care.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported the 500 block of N. Henry between E. South Union and E. Clara Street was closed early this morning, advising people to avoid the area.
The road has since reopened.
