One person is dead, several others hurt after a violent weekend in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley said troopers were called to the 2000 block of S. Washington on Saturday, August 8. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Tony Joshua, from Saginaw, dead. He had been shot in the back, according to Rowley.
This was one of five different shootings in the City of Saginaw over the weekend. Victims in the other shootings are all expected to recover, MSP reports.
