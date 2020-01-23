One person is dead, and two others injured after a crash in Midland Thursday night.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday Midland Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Nakoma Drive for a two-car crash.
Three people were taken to the emergency room where one driver, a 23-year-old Midland man, was pronounced dead, officers said.
The two others, the other driver and a passenger, are being treated for injuries.
Names are being withheld until officers notify family.
The crash remains under investigation.
