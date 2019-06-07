One lane of Veterans Memorial Bridge is now open.
MDOT opened one westbound lane of the bridge Friday morning.
The bridge closed completely at the beginning of May for repairs.
Repairs aren't finished, but at least one lane of eastbound traffic is expected to open by the end of next week.
