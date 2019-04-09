One man is dead and traffic was severely backed up after a crash on southbound I-75 in Oakland County.
MDOT reported the crash around 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.
It happened near E. Holly Road in Springfield Township.
Michigan State Police say one driver was in critical condition when officers arrived, but died soon afterward. That man has been identified as a 75-year-old man from Davisburg.
The freeway has reopened.
