One person has been killed in an early morning crash in Flint.
The car hit a utility box knocking out the traffic light at South Saginaw and Union Streets.
It happened before 3 a.m.
Police are at the scene and we are working to gather more details.
One person has been killed in an early morning crash in Flint.
The car hit a utility box knocking out the traffic light at South Saginaw and Union Streets.
It happened before 3 a.m.
Police are at the scene and we are working to gather more details.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.