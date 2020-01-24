One person is dead after a Friday night house fire, according to the Montrose Township Police Department.
Fire crews were called to a home in the 13000 block of Virginia Ct. in Montrose Township.
The fire chief said one person was in the home when the fire broke out and that person became trapped inside.
Police were able to get the person out of the home.
On Saturday, police confirmed one person perished from the fire.
No word yet on what started the blaze.
