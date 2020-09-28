The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman with critical injuries.
It happened in the 1000 block of Barrie Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Two people were found with gunshot wounds, one man died from his injuries and a woman suffered critical injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Robert Frost (810) 237-6947 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
