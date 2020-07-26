One person is dead and another is injured after an incident at Crystal Motor Speedway in Montcalm County.
Just before 5 a.m. Sunday three people were riding in the open back of an SUV in the public area at Crystal Motor Speedway, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
As it accelerated the three people were ejected from the vehicle.
26-year-old Alex Richards from Hubbardston died from his injuries.
A 26-year-old Vestaburg man was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
A 25-year-old Sheridan woman was also ejected but wasn't injured.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Ionia was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death. He's being held in the Montcalm County Jail awaiting arraignment.
