Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint.
The shooting happened on Leslie Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21.
Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth says one person is in jail in connection to the shooting, and police aren't looking for any other possible suspects.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Flint Police Department.
