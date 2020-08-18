GENERIC: Bullet, casing
Flint Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to N. Franklin on August 18 after one person was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and at last check was in good condition.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

