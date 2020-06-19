One person has died, another person is seriously hurt after an accident that has shut down part of I-75 in Roscommon County.
Michigan State Police say northbound I-75 between mile markers 238 and 239 has the left lane only open following the single-vehicle rollover crash just south of the Roscommon exit.
Traffic will be routed along the shoulder once the debris is cleared and evidence collected.
