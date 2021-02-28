The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that started Sunday morning.
Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Southgate Drive for a structure fire with an entrapment.
When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the fire floor of the buildings. Crews searched the home and found a woman dead inside a bedroom.
Another person that was inside the home when the fire started was injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment.
Flint Township Fire is working with Flint Township Police and a Michigan State Police Fire Investigator as they continue to investigate the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.