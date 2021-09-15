One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Saginaw on Tuesday.
Investigators from the Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police Department responded to the area of Woodbridge Street near Stephens Street at 6 p.m. after receiving a report of two vehicles driving while shooting at one another.
The preliminary investigation indicates one occupant of the first vehicle fatally shot the occupant of a second vehicle, Michigan State Police said, adding the occupant in the first vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
