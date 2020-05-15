One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Midland Police were called to M-20 (Isabella Road) and Smith Road at 7:03 a.m. on May 15th.
Investigators said three vehicles were involved, resulting in the death of one of the drivers.
Another driver was taken to the Emergency Room, and the third driver was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.
Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
