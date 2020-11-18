One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on I-69 in Genesee County.
Flint Township Police were called to eastbound I-69, west of I-75 on Nov. 18 at 6:16 p.m. for a multi-car rollover accident.
The initial investigation shows that two eastbound vehicles collided east of W. Bristol Road, sending one of the vehicles through the emergency vehicle turnaround and onto westbound I-69 where a secondary collision happened.
Out of the four vehicles involved, seven people were taken to the hospital. One person, a 48-year-old woman from Flint, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other six people that were hurt were listed in good condition.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Both east and westbound I-69 were shutdown as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, call Detective Weber at the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-810-422-JAIL.
