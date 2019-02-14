At least one person is dead after a fire in Bay County's Kawkawlin Township.
The fire happened on Linney Lane just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.
A Michigan State Police officer said an elderly couple lived in the home.
Authorities shut down Beaver Road between Fraser and Mackinaw for a short time due to the fire.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
