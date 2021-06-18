Police in Saginaw responded to the scene of a crash in the 2200 block of Sheridan Rd on Friday, June 18th.
Once officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 2006 Hummer H3 that had crashed into a tree on the west side of the road. Four people were inside of the car.
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. A 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
