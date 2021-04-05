One person is dead after a fire in Flint on Monday.
A fire broke out Monday at the Court Street Commons, on Court Street near I-475 in Flint.
Flint Fire Department confirmed one person died and another 18 people were displaced from their homes in the fire.
The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
The apartment complex is described as an independent living home for people 55 years old and above.
