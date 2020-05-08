One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Ogemaw County.
Michigan State Police were called to M-33 and Peters Road on May 8 at 2:20 a.m. for a crash.
Investigators said a Ford Mustang, driven by 20-year-old Timothy Guoan of Rose City was northbound on M-33 and a Ford Explorer, driven by a 30-year-old West Bloomfield woman, was traveling southbound on M-33. Troopers said Guoan’s vehicle crossed the center line and went into the path of the Ford Explorer, hitting it head-on.
Guoan suffered extensive trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer and her two passengers suffered minor injuries were treated at a local hospital.
One of the passengers in the Explorer was a ten-week-old infant who was saved by being secured in a child car seat.
The crash remains under investigation.
