One person was killed in a crash in Tuscola County.
It happened Tuesday, Dec. 4 on Frankenmuth Road, near Jay Road. The intersection is on the border of Vassar and Tuscola Township.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash.
No further information is available.
